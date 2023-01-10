Derq introduces first automated safety performance monitoring at TRB Annual Meeting 2023

Derq, an MIT spin-off and provider of real-time artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for intelligent roads and connected vehicles, released at the Transportation Research Board’s (TRB) 102nd Annual Meeting an industry-first Automated Safety Performance Monitoring solution to help agencies with safety scoring and prioritization across various road networks in the US.

The new dashboard features create an automated safety performance scoring framework and tools, which draw from the safety and traffic insights the platform collects and generates on a real-time and continuous basis for Derq’s customers.

With the US Department of Transportation recognizing the importance for data-driven approaches to understanding and resolving road safety issues through significant investments in programs such as SS4A and SMART, Derq’s new safety scoring framework fills this key need by providing a unique solution to continuously measure safety performance metrics for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. Our number one priority remains to help agencies reduce the rapidly increasing number of roadway deaths to ultimately achieve their vision zero target. —Karl Jeanbart, COO and Co-founder of Derq





Derq’s dashboard showing the new Automated Safety Performance Monitoring features on a local road network.

Derq’s safety performance metrics are based on real-time identification and granular classification of safety events and road user behaviors such as crashes, near-misses, violations, and pedestrian and cyclist compliance issues.

These metrics, embedded into Derq’s dashboard-based INSIGHT suite, ultimately generate safety scores across road corridors or networks, enabling agencies to proactively prioritize issue identification and countermeasure development as well as measure their effectiveness with short turnarounds.