Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Tianqi Lithium/IGO lithium joint venture to acquire Essential Metals
Polestar delivered 51,500 EVs globally in 2022, up 80% y-o-y

DOE estimates EV battery pack costs in 2022 nearly 90% lower than in 2008

10 January 2023

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates the cost of an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack declined 89% between 2008 and 2022 (using 2022 constant dollars).

The 2022 estimate is $153/kWh on a usable-energy basis for production at scale of at least 100,000 units per year. That compares to $1,355/kWh in 2008. The decline in cost is due to improvements in battery technologies and chemistries, and an increase in manufacturing volume.

FOTW_1272

Source: DOE. Note: Cost refers to usable energy and not rated energy.

Sources: 2018–2022 – US DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, using Argonne National Laboratory’s BatPaC: Battery Manufacturing Cost Estimation Tool

2017 – Steven Boyd, DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2017 Annual Merit Review, Batteries and Electrification R&D Overview, 18 June 2018, PowerPoint presentation, p. 7.

2016 – David Howell, DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2017 Annual Merit Review, Electrochemical Energy Storage R&D Overview, 20 June 2017, PowerPoint presentation, p. 6.

2008–2015 – National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine 2017. Review of the Research Program of the US DRIVE Partnership: Fifth Report. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press, p. 173.

Posted on 10 January 2023 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

Seems to have flattened out quite bit.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next 5-10 years.
I't not exactly Moore's law in action.
(Because Moore's law benefited from transistor line width reduction, which you can't do with a bulk chemical battery).

Posted by: mahonj | 10 January 2023 at 01:16 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)