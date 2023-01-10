DOE estimates EV battery pack costs in 2022 nearly 90% lower than in 2008

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates the cost of an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack declined 89% between 2008 and 2022 (using 2022 constant dollars).

The 2022 estimate is $153/kWh on a usable-energy basis for production at scale of at least 100,000 units per year. That compares to $1,355/kWh in 2008. The decline in cost is due to improvements in battery technologies and chemistries, and an increase in manufacturing volume.





Source: DOE. Note: Cost refers to usable energy and not rated energy.



Sources: 2018–2022 – US DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, using Argonne National Laboratory’s BatPaC: Battery Manufacturing Cost Estimation Tool



2017 – Steven Boyd, DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2017 Annual Merit Review, Batteries and Electrification R&D Overview, 18 June 2018, PowerPoint presentation, p. 7.



2016 – David Howell, DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2017 Annual Merit Review, Electrochemical Energy Storage R&D Overview, 20 June 2017, PowerPoint presentation, p. 6.



2008–2015 – National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine 2017. Review of the Research Program of the US DRIVE Partnership: Fifth Report. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press, p. 173.