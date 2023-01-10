DOE estimates EV battery pack costs in 2022 nearly 90% lower than in 2008
10 January 2023
The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates the cost of an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack declined 89% between 2008 and 2022 (using 2022 constant dollars).
The 2022 estimate is $153/kWh on a usable-energy basis for production at scale of at least 100,000 units per year. That compares to $1,355/kWh in 2008. The decline in cost is due to improvements in battery technologies and chemistries, and an increase in manufacturing volume.
Source: DOE. Note: Cost refers to usable energy and not rated energy.
Seems to have flattened out quite bit.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next 5-10 years.
I't not exactly Moore's law in action.
(Because Moore's law benefited from transistor line width reduction, which you can't do with a bulk chemical battery).
Posted by: mahonj | 10 January 2023 at 01:16 AM