Mazda to unveil new MX-30 plug-in hybrid model with rotary engine at Brussels show

Mazda will introduce a new powertrain option for its MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show 2023. Available on the European market this spring, the plug-in hybrid powertrain of Mazda’s compact crossover will feature an electric generator powered by a newly-developed rotary engine.

The new MX-30 model will be unveiled on the Mazda stand at the Brussels Motor Show on 13 January 2023.

The current 2022 MX-30 offers an all-electric drive choice within the Mazda range. Powered by e-Skyactiv technology, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 200 km (124 miles) (WLTP combined).





2022 Mazda MX-30

The MX-30 features electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) and an enhanced suite of i-Activsense features. Despite adopting freestyle doors with no B pillar, its bodyshell combines high strength—including a carefully designed structure to protect the high-voltage battery—with efficient energy absorption for excellent collision safety performance.