Mazda to unveil new MX-30 plug-in hybrid model with rotary engine at Brussels show

10 January 2023

Mazda will introduce a new powertrain option for its MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show 2023. Available on the European market this spring, the plug-in hybrid powertrain of Mazda’s compact crossover will feature an electric generator powered by a newly-developed rotary engine.

The new MX-30 model will be unveiled on the Mazda stand at the Brussels Motor Show on 13 January 2023.

The current 2022 MX-30 offers an all-electric drive choice within the Mazda range. Powered by e-Skyactiv technology, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 200 km (124 miles) (WLTP combined).

2022_mazda_mx-30_global_still-01_until_oct-22th_2024

2022 Mazda MX-30

The MX-30 features electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) and an enhanced suite of i-Activsense features. Despite adopting freestyle doors with no B pillar, its bodyshell combines high strength—including a carefully designed structure to protect the high-voltage battery—with efficient energy absorption for excellent collision safety performance.

Posted on 10 January 2023 in Electric (Battery), Engines, Market Background, Plug-ins | | Comments (1)

Comments

The Lurking Jerk

No one has been waiting for this longer than me.... I've been waiting since about 2010.
But I'm not sure the particular execution is so great. There's real complexity built into this little motor to have variable inlet 'timing', involving a motor built into the side plates of the combustion chamber.
I hoped for an ultra simple, cheap, small and light range extender motor, one that could possibly even be removed and replaced by the driver. What we've got instead is a motor in the wrong location (back of the car) and one with a lot of complexity. We will see.... several other major makers (GM, Toyota) have expressed significant interest in this.

Posted by: The Lurking Jerk | 10 January 2023 at 03:23 AM

