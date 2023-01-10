Polestar delivered 51,500 EVs globally in 2022, up 80% y-o-y

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, delivered approximately 21,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the preliminary estimate for full year global volumes to 51,500 cars, up 80% year-on-year.

In 2023, Polestar anticipates global volumes to increase by nearly 60% to approximately 80,000 cars, led by strong Polestar 2 sales, and later in the year the first deliveries of Polestar 3.





Polestar 3

I’m proud of the many milestones we achieved in 2022 and in particular the massive team effort that went into delivering our strongest quarter to date—surpassing our 50,000 global volumes target for the year. We are now fully focused on 2023. There will be the usual quarterly variations, but I’m confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 4. —Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath

Polestar expects to post its unaudited preliminary estimates of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 2 March 2023, before market opening in the US.

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Smart Eye and Polestar demonstrated the Polestar 3 driver monitoring system (DMS). Smart Eye’s premium driver monitoring technology is included in Polestar 3 as standard.

Polestar 3 features two closed-loop premium driver monitoring cameras and software from Smart Eye which track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements, and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver. This is also critical technology to support improved standards from governments and safety organisations in the coming years.

The DMS forms part of the broader driver understanding system that includes Driver Alert Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, amongst others. Data from the various systems is processed and interpreted by the car’s centralized computer, powered by NVIDIA.