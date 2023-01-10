StoreDot opens California innovation hub to accelerate development of semi-solid state batteries

Israel-based StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, officially opened its first US research facility in Irvine, California. The new lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research.

The company chose the location to access the wealth of talent in the US West Coast and to strengthen the company’s relationship with US-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturers.

The US team is headed by StoreDot’s global Chief Science Officer Dr David Lee. Dr Lee and his team will work in tandem with StoreDot’s Israel-based R&D headquarters, enabling it to scale up globally and remain firmly on track for its 100inX strategic technology roadmap.

Announced last year, the roadmap will see the delivery of mass-produced battery cells capable of 100 miles of range in five minutes of charge by 2024, 100 miles in three minutes by 2028 and 100 miles in two minutes by 2032.

StoreDot is currently yielding positive feedback from multiple global car makers after shipping 300 Wh/kg in EV form factor for real-world testing last year. These cells achieve a world-leading consecutive extreme-fast charging of above 1,000 cycles demonstrating a Silicon-dominant chemistry with no battery degradation due to XFC.

StoreDot has a growing network of strategic global partnerships and investors, spanning the entire battery ecosystem. To date it has received investments from global automotive manufacturers including Daimler, Ola Electric, Polestar, VinFast and Volvo Cars.