EIA expects record global petroleum consumption in 2024, with lower crude oil prices

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects global consumption of liquid fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, to set new record highs in 2024. According to EIA’s January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), global liquid fuel consumption will exceed 100 million barrels per day, on average, in 2023 for the first time since 2019, then average more than 102 million barrels per day in 2024.

EIA expects crude oil prices to decrease through 2023 and 2024, even as petroleum consumption increases, largely because growth in crude oil production in the United States and abroad will continue to increase over the next two years.

US oil production is the largest source of production growth in the forecast, but that growth remains uncertain because of relatively low capital investment from oil producers, EIA noted. Despite relatively low investment, EIA expects increases in drilling productivity and associated natural gas takeaway capacity from the Permian region will result in record annual US crude oil production in 2023 and 2024.

EIA also expects oil production in Canada, Brazil, and Norway collectively to grow 12% from 2022 to 2024, and also expects growth from new sources such as Guyana. Areas of uncertainty include Russian oil supply and OPEC production.

EIA forecasts that the European benchmark Brent crude oil price will average less than $80 per barrel in 2024, more than 20% lower than in 2022.

Our forecast for global consumption of petroleum depends on uncertain economic conditions—especially in China. How China’s economy changes following its reopening from pandemic lockdowns could have a significant impact on global consumption of petroleum products. —EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis

Other key takeaways from the January 2023 STEO forecast include: