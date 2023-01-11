2023 MAZDA MX-30 EV arriving in California dealerships this spring; starting at $34,110; 100-mile range

Mazda North American Operations announced that the 2023 Mazda MX-30 EV will be arriving in California dealerships this spring, with a starting price of $34,110. Equipped with Mazda’s e-Skyactiv technology and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the MX-30 has an EPA-estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge.





The MX-30’s modern styling is distinctly a Mazda, while also bringing unique design features such as freestyle doors and a floating center console to express the openness of the vehicle. The use of cork in the interior adds warmth and pays homage to Mazda’s heritage as a cork manufacturer.

An 8.8-inch large center display features the latest Mazda Connect system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. All MX-30 models offer many i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety (Smart Brake Support-Reverse & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control.

The 2023 Mazda MX-30 EV can be equipped with the Premium Plus package that enhances the vehicle with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, heated steering wheel, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio.

The additional i-Activsense safety features with this package include Blind Spot Assist, which enhances Blind Spot Monitoring by providing steering assist to help keep the vehicle in its own lane if the driver attempts to change lanes while another vehicle is detected in the blind spot. When travelling at speeds below 6 mph, Front Cross Traffic Alert produces an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel to help warn the driver when the front sensors detect vehicles approaching from the front left or right side of the vehicle at speeds above 3 mph.

Mazda will introduce a plug-in hybrid powertrain option for the MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show 2023 this month. (Earlier post.) Available on the European market this spring, the plug-in hybrid powertrain of Mazda’s compact crossover will feature an electric generator powered by a newly-developed rotary engine.