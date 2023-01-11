Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy partner to produce carbon-neutral hydrogen
11 January 2023
Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy have entered into a global alliance for technology used for producing carbon-neutral hydrogen. The alliance pairs Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio with FidelisH2 technology for reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen production. Combined, the alliance solution enables the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO2e / kgH2.
Fidelis and Topsoe will jointly and exclusively license FidelisH2 alongside Topsoe’s blue hydrogen technology portfolio. Topsoe will lead engagement with potential licensees interested in utilizing FidelisH2 to produce carbon-neutral hydrogen at world scale using proven technologies.
Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio includes both steam methane reforming and SynCOR autothermal reforming solutions to produce hydrogen with integrated carbon capture. FidelisH2 is a proprietary solution for incorporation of renewable energy into reforming processes to achieve clean hydrogen production.
The novel integration of these proven technologies offered through the alliance provides a scalable solution well suited for generating climate and environmental incentives such as the Section 45V tax credits provided in the “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022.
With all the hydrogen they will produce, it's about time they start distributing hydrogen cars and truck thus construct a hydrogen pump infrastructure for them. I want to be carbon neutral by 2030 and especially i want to pay less than gasoline at the refill center. They have to start now for this to be possible.
Posted by: Gorr | 11 January 2023 at 05:42 AM
What about the CO2 generated from the extraction of the natural gas, and the energy used to separate the hydrogen from the natural gas, compress it, transport it etc?
Green hydrogen is the only way to go and absolutely not for transportation.
Posted by: Paroway | 11 January 2023 at 08:15 AM
@Paroway:
Topsoe Haldor is a very reputable company, who do proper accounting both financially and for emissions etc, although no doubt they are less than perfect, like the rest of us.
They state:
' The alliance pairs Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio with FidelisH2 technology for reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen production. Combined, the alliance solution enables the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO2e / kgH2. '
So clearly the claim takes into account all the factors you have mentioned.
Unless you have concrete information that that is not the case, it would seem that in the absence of evidence to the contrary they should be given the benefit of the doubt.
They have vast experience in the field, and some of the most exciting technologies.
Posted by: Davemart | 11 January 2023 at 09:45 AM
“What about the CO2 generated from the extraction of the natural gas”
Good question. However, it is important to have a good infrastructure in place to utilize and store captured CO2. Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy are definitely doing that in two projects in Louisiana, USA and others in Europe.
The Grön Fuels Plant in Louisiana, though not using NG will sequester tens of millions of tons of biogenic CO2 using Capio Sequestration (a Fidelis Company).
https://fidelisinfra.com/project/capio-sequestration/
https://fidelisinfra.com/project/gron-fuels-llc/
In another example, Topsoe has been chosen as technology provider to Ascension Clean Energy (ACE), an industrial scale low carbon hydrogen-ammonia joint venture project by Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW), Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia.
* Note: Denbury has the CO2 Pipelines and sequestration sites.
https://www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com/news/2022/12/topsoe-technology-chosen-for-industrial-scale-low-carbon-ammonia-project-in-louisiana-usa
https://www.energytech.com/energy-storage/article/21253915/denbury-gains-ccs-rights-for-proposed-hydrogenammonia-complex-in-louisiana
So Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy are developing Zero Carbon projects, some with “Blue” Hydrogen.
Posted by: Gryf | 11 January 2023 at 01:23 PM