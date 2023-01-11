Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy partner to produce carbon-neutral hydrogen

Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy have entered into a global alliance for technology used for producing carbon-neutral hydrogen. The alliance pairs Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio with FidelisH2 technology for reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen production. Combined, the alliance solution enables the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO 2 e / kgH 2 .

Fidelis and Topsoe will jointly and exclusively license FidelisH2 alongside Topsoe’s blue hydrogen technology portfolio. Topsoe will lead engagement with potential licensees interested in utilizing FidelisH2 to produce carbon-neutral hydrogen at world scale using proven technologies.

Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio includes both steam methane reforming and SynCOR autothermal reforming solutions to produce hydrogen with integrated carbon capture. FidelisH2 is a proprietary solution for incorporation of renewable energy into reforming processes to achieve clean hydrogen production.

The novel integration of these proven technologies offered through the alliance provides a scalable solution well suited for generating climate and environmental incentives such as the Section 45V tax credits provided in the “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022.