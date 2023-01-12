Chemours investing $200M to expand Nafion production in France

The Chemours Company will invest $200 million to increase capacity and advance technology for its Nafion ion exchange materials to be located at Chemours’ manufacturing facility in Villers-Saint-Paul, France. (Earlier post.)

Chemours’ investment builds on the existing efforts in the US to have a reliable supply chain and robust capacity to enable the hydrogen economy. It will support growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation using water electrolyzers, energy storage in flow batteries, and hydrogen conversion to power fuel cell vehicles, and contribute to European and broader global efforts to enable the clean energy transition.

As part of the investment, the capabilities of Chemours’ regional manufacturing site will be expanded to support and advance technological progress and new products for the worldwide hydrogen economy.

Our society has a tremendous opportunity to build a more sustainable future, and that must include transitioning to cleaner energy. Chemistry holds the keys to that future and will continue to play an important role in moving the hydrogen economy forward. Chemours has chosen France for this investment in the hydrogen economy because of the strong alignment between our sustainable growth vision, the French government’s goal to create a reliable and strong hydrogen economy, and the European Union’s ambition to deliver a clean energy transition based on the objectives set in the EU Climate Law. With the outstanding team at our Villers-Saint-Paul site, the surrounding community, and the entire Hauts-de-France region, we will expand the impact of our Nafion Proton Exchange Membrane technology to help drive decarbonization at a global scale. —Mark Newman, President and CEO at Chemours

Despite solid growth in the deployment of green hydrogen technologies, the scale-up of the hydrogen economy supply chain capability and capacity remains critical in realizing the full potential of hydrogen energy and meeting escalating demand. Nafion Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology is a promising solutions for green hydrogen production, which has several advantages, including faster start-up, fewer components, a smaller footprint, simpler maintenance, and zero emissions when coupled with renewable energy.

Chemours’ investment is subject to obtaining all customary permits and licenses necessary for the construction and operations at the 40-hectare Villers-Saint-Paul site, which will include the expansion of ionomer production and associated membranes to deliver additional capacity in the Nafion materials supply chain.