Euro Manganese enters offtake term sheet with battery-maker Verkor

Euro Manganese has entered into an offtake term sheet with Verkor, a low-carbon battery manufacturer based in Grenoble, France, for the sale of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) from the company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. (Earlier post.) The term sheet is non-binding.

Located approximately 90 km east of Prague , the Chvaletice Manganese Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit contained in waste (tailings) from a decommissioned mine that operated between 1951 and 1975. The Chvaletice resource is the only sizeable, classified resource of manganese in the European Union.

The parties intend to enter an offtake agreement, whereupon the pricing mechanism and minimum tonnages outlined in the term sheet would become binding upon the signing by the parties of a legally binding offtake agreement, together with any other agreements necessary to give effect to the project.

The offtake tonnages are equivalent to a percentage of the company’s annual HPMSM production on a take or pay basis. Deliveries are to commence from first production, expected to be in 2027, for an initial tenure of eight years with potential for renewal. The commencement of the initial term shall be subject to successful qualification of the Company’s HPMSM from the Chvaletice Demonstration Plant in Verkor’s supply chain.

Pricing will be based on an index-adjusted western benchmark price, representing HPMSM from a secure, traceable, local European supply source, with excellent ESG credentials and corelates to the Chvaletice HPMSM CO 2 footprint, which is forecast to be approximately one-third of the incumbent Chinese industry.

The price for Chvaletice HPMSM will rise and fall proportionally with the movement of a published HPMSM index, on a rolling three-month quotational period. Pricing is subject to a floor price which ensures the company will meet its project financing debt covenants.

This term sheet is the company’s first term sheet for a long-term offtake. The company anticipates more term sheets or agreements will follow in the near term as a result of the offtake tender process, which is currently underway.