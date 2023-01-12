IVECO BUS to supply up to 150 electric buses to Busitalia

IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group, signed a three-year framework agreement to supply up to 150 E-WAY full electric city buses to Busitalia, the FS Italiane Group’s bus company that mainly operates local public transport services, directly and through subsidiaries. It will represent the largest order for E-WAY city buses in Italy to date.





The vehicles will be delivered between 2023 and 2025, with the first 18 units arriving in the cities of Padua and Rovigo in July 2023.

Iveco has more than 800 units of the E-WAY buse already in operation that have completed 42,000,000 km. The 12-meter night charging version for Busitalia will be fitted with air conditioning, USB plugs, dedicated areas for wheelchair users, and a rear-view vision system.