Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE EV to lead Pole-to-Pole expedition

Nuvera Fuel Cells and Urban Mobility Systems partner on fuel cell powertrains
13 January 2023

Nissan is preparing to undertake the world’s first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole on board a modified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE (earlier post), due to be unveiled in February. In partnership with British adventurer, Chris Ramsey, the Ariya will travel 27,000km, navigating some of the world’s most extreme conditions.

In preparation to accommodate the harsh polar terrain of the Arctic and Antarctic, Ramsey’s expedition Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is being modified with a custom rugged exterior fit. Complete with raised suspension and flared wheel arches to accommodate large tires and additional body kit, the Ariya is being prepared for protection against some of the world’s most extreme conditions.

The expedition will also demonstrate the capabilities of e-4ORCE, Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology.

The standard 2023 Nissan Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, offering an EPA estimated range of up to 304 miles for the Venture+ model. The twin electric motor, all-wheel drive Ariya models feature Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE.

Born from the company’s history of developing memorable all-terrain vehicles and sports cars, e-4ORCE is the spiritual offspring of the Nissan GT-R’s ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the intelligent all-wheel-drive systems found in Nissan’s lineup of crossovers and SUVs.

