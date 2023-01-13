Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Moscow has 1,050 electric buses serving 79 bus routes
Graphex and Northern Graphite partner on large-scale graphite processing facility site evaluations in Québec

Bosch to invest around €950M in development and production of electromobility and automated driving tech in China; new JV for BEV and FCEV systems

13 January 2023

Bosch will invest around €950 million in the development and production of components for electromobility and automated driving in Suzhou, China. Tthe first phase of the project in the eastern city of Suzhou will be completed by mid-2024.

Bosch already has four factories in Suzhou employing nearly 10,000 people.

Earlier this month, Robert Bosch Venture Capital Company jointly invested with Boyuan Capital, BAIC Futian, Beijing Yihuatong and Shenzhen Fuyuan Wisdom— a venture capital platform established by Bosch Group in China—to establish Beijing Kawen New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd.. The company will be committed to the research and development, production and sales of pure electric and hydrogen fuel commercial vehicles and related core components and systems.

The company also plans to develop remote control and intelligent driving technologies, such as intelligent networking, smart logistics and autonomous driving.

Posted on 13 January 2023 in China, Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)