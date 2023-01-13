Starrt-up Elinor Batteries and SINTEF sign MoU for gigafactory in Norway

Elinor Batteries, which officially launched 12 January 2023, and Norway-based independent research organization SINTEF have entered into a Memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, aiming to establish a giga-scale factory for production of sustainable batteries in Central Norway.

Elinor plans to build the factory in modules to limit financial and technological risk. When at full capacity, Elinor will be able to produce about 40 GWh.

Through the collaboration, Elinor has secured the necessary resources needed in research and development to drive the project forward. SINTEF will open its battery lab almost at the same time as the launch of Elinor’s plans for a battery factory. The agreement covers technological aspects in the entire value chain for battery production, including production technology, infrastructure, management, economics and societal elements.

This is an essential agreement for us at Elinor Batteries, enabling us to start producing A-samples already this spring. The A-samples are crucial to be qualified as a supplier in an industry that has long been dominated by Asian suppliers. —Elinor Batteries CEO Terje Andersen

The parties common objective is to create sustainable and competitive battery production in Central Norway.

Through a common European road map, work is now being done to develop a generation of batteries that will be safer, withstand faster charging and last longer. The battery production will be more sustainable and cost-effective because the raw materials will travel shorter distances. These are fundamental changes in how batteries are produced and used, and this provides new opportunities. Norway has an excellent system for cooperation between research and industry, as well as strong players along the entire value chain for the production, use and reuse of batteries. Thus, all the prerequisites for taking the lead in the global knowledge race towards next-generation batteries are in place. —CEO of SINTEF, Alexandra Bech Gjørv

Construction of the factory will commence next year. First production is estimated in mid-2026.

Elinor Batteries is a battery initiative owned by Valinor, an Norwegian family-owned investment company with extensive experience and success in green industry and renewables.