Nuvera Fuel Cells and Urban Mobility Systems partner on fuel cell powertrains

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell engines for on- and off-road mobility, signed a memorandum of understanding with Netherlands-based clean technology engineering company Urban Mobility Systems (UMS). The MOU includes the initial sales of Nuvera E-Series Fuel Cell Engines to UMS and an agreement to explore the development, sales and support of standardized zero-emission fuel cell powertrains for commercial applications.

As part of the MOU, UMS will work closely with Nuvera on the development, testing, and deployment of Nuvera’s 125 kW fuel cell engine. Nuvera currently offers 45 and 60 kW systems.





Nuvera E-Series fuel cell engine includes 8th-generation Nuvera fuel cell stack, engine control unit, water management algorithm, air compressor, coolant pump, coolant thermostatic valve, hydrogen ejector, bleed resistor, power output electrical contactor, and power output pre-charge circuit.

Nuvera also recently sold two Nuvera E-60 Fuel Cell Engines to Nexus Energy, a sustainable innovation company based in the Netherlands that is developing modular zero emission solutions for maritime and on-shore applications. Nexus Energy will use the 60 kW hydrogen fuel cell engines in the development of a common modular powerpack for maritime and on-shore use, for both stationary and heavy-duty applications.

Urban Mobility Systems BV, founded in 2016 by Lars Kool, is a clean-tech engineering, developer and supplier of electric powertrains for heavy-duty and off-road vehicles. Urban Mobility Systems develops and manufactures battery electric and hybrid (fuel cell) drivetrains to replace the diesel engine traditionally used heavy-duty on- and off-road vehicles.

Focused on series production for OEM customers, Urban Mobility Systems supports leading manufacturers and importers with zero-emission motive power and educational solutions. The modular electrification system developed by Urban Mobility Systems won the 2022 CES Innovation Award in the Smart Energy product category.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.