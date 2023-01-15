Advent Technologies and Alfa Laval partner in marine methanol-powered fuel cell development project

Advent Technologies Holdings will collaborate with Alfa Laval, a global provider of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products, on a project to explore applications of Advent’s methanol-powered high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells in the marine industry.

Funded by the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP), the project is a joint effort between Advent, Alfa Laval and a group of Danish shipowners. The project will focus on testing Advent’s methanol-powered HT-PEM fuel cells as a source of marine auxiliary power. During the course of the project, the fuel cell system will undergo a risk assessment by a leading international classification society.

At the same time, the project aims to integrate the next generation of Advent’s fuel cells. These fuel cells will be based on Advent’s next-generation membrane electrode assembly, which is currently being developed within the framework of L’Innovator, the company’s joint development program with the US Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Aiming to meet the ever-growing power requirements of the maritime industry, Advent’s next-generation fuel cells are expected to demonstrate a significant increase in lifetime, efficiency, and electrical output.

Advent’s technology enables its fuel cells to operate at high temperatures of between 160 °C and 220 °C and serve as a reliable source of on-demand power across various applications and industries, including shipping, power generation and heavy-duty mobility.

The company’s HT-PEM technology can utilize low-cost and abundant hydrogen-carrier fuels such as methanol, e-methanol and biomethanol. Methanol in particular has attracted substantial interest as a future fuel for the marine industry, and Advent’s HT-PEM fuel cells operate well on methanol, using an integrated reformer.

The methanol fuel applied for the fuel cells is a pre-mix consisting of 60% methanol and 40% demineralized and de-ionized water (on a volume basis). This mixture provides many advantages as an energy-carrier, since it is less flammable than pure methanol and, therefore cheaper to transport. Moreover, there is no water condenser needed, which again means lower weight, higher efficiency, and lower cost compared to pure methanol.