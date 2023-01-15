Volkswagen Group delivered 572,100 BEVs worldwide in 2022, up 26% y-o-y, 6.9% of total

Despite supply constraints and temporary production stops, the Volkswagen Group handed over 572,100 all-electric vehicles to customers around the globe in 2022—up 26% compared to 2021. The BEV share of total deliveries thus reached 6.9%, up from 5.1% a year earlier and 2.5% in 2020.

The Volkswagen Group remains the BEV market leader in its home market of Europe and reached the fourth position in this segment in the United States. The strongest increase came from China, were BEV deliveries were up by 68% y-o-y.

Overall global deliveries were down 7% on prior year to 8.3 million vehicles. In the second half of 2022, a slightly improved supply situation led to an increase of deliveries of 12% y-o-y. However, this could not make up for the losses of 22% y-o-y in the first half year. The Group’s order bank remains on a high level of 1.8 million vehicles in Western Europe alone, 310,000 of which are BEVs.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Extended Executive Committee for Sales, said: “Our brands have shown a decent performance regarding deliveries in a very challenging environment last year. I am particularly pleased that our electric transformation gained further traction across the brands and that we reached our target share of around 7 to 8 percent for all-electric vehicles despite these headwinds. The high order bank is a clear proof that customers love our entire strong product portfolio. That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages. The latter are expected to improve step by step in the course of the year.”

In the course of 2022, additional sites in Emden, Hanover and Chattanooga started to produce BEVs. This year, the Group headquarters in Wolfsburg will follow. Therefore, the Group aims to reach a level of BEV deliveries of around 11% in 2023. This will be the base to achieve the medium-term goal of around 20% in 2025. By 2030, every second Group vehicle delivered globally is expected to be all-electric.

The Group’s best-selling BEVs in 2022 were (in units):

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 193,200

Volkswagen ID.3 76,600

ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 53,700

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 52,800

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 51,200

Volkswagen ID.6 37,400

Porsche Taycan (incl. Turismo) 34,800

CUPRA Born 31,400

In Europe, overall deliveries declined by 10.4% to 3,153,200 vehicles whereas BEVs were up by 13.4% to 352,000 units. The majority of 2,711,300 vehicles was shipped to Western Europe where the decline was less pronounced with 5.2%. BEVs were in high demand in this region and reached a share of 12.6% of all deliveries (2021: 10.5%). Thus, the Group remains market leader in this segment in Europe.

The order bank in Western Europe remained high at 1.8 million vehicles—including 310,000 BEVs—due to supply constraints. In Germany, the Group’s home market, deliveries were up by 3.8% to 1,029,600 units. The BEV share reached a level of 11.6% (2021: 11.4%). Deliveries in Central- and Eastern Europe declined significantly by 32.9% to 441,900 vehicles due to the effects of the war in Ukraine.

In North America, 842,600 customers received their vehicles, a decline of 7.2%. The USA saw a similar decrease of 6.1% to 631,100 units. The BEVs on the contrary were up 18.8% to 44,200 units. That corresponds to rank #4 in the all-electric segment. The local BEV production in Chattanooga, which started in 2022, will provide additional capacity to the region to cater its customers’ demand for all-electric mobility.

The South American market showed a similar trend. It was down by 8.0% to 473,700 vehicles. Brazil, the region’s largest market, recorded deliveries of 337,400 units. This corresponds to a decline of 10.4%.

Asia-Pacific saw the smallest decline among the major regions with 2.7%. Overall, 3,514,000 vehicles were handed over to customers. China, the Group’s largest single market, showed a similar performance. Deliveries decreased by 3.6% to 3,184,500 units.

After significant losses due to supply shortages and Covid-related lockdowns in the first half year, the Group’s deliveries recovered well in the second half and only slightly missed their prior year level. China was the biggest contributor to the Group’s global BEV increase with deliveries up by 68% to 155,700 units.