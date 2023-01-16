Adamas Intelligence: record EV manganese deployment in November 2022

In November 2022, 5,661 tonnes of manganese were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of newly sold passenger EVs, surpassing the previous record set in September 2022 while foreshadowing of a massive December, according to analysis by Adamas Intelligence.

In November 2022, nearly 60% of all manganese deployed onto roads was in cells supplied by CATL and LG Energy Solution. Collectively, just five cell suppliers (two Chinese, 3 South Korean) were responsible for 77% of manganese deployed in November.





The vast majority of manganese deployed in November 2022 hit the roads in NCM-series cathode materials, followed at distance by LMO. Specifically, NCM 5-, 6-, 7-, and 8-Series cathode chemistries led the pack in November, respectively, collectively driving 86% of total manganese deployment.

Despite the nation’s affinity for manganese-free LFP, China remains the epicenter of global manganese demand. In November 2022, Chinese roads captured nearly half of all manganese deployed globally, followed by Germany, the US, the UK and France.

After surpassing the Tesla Model Y in October, the Zeekr 001 continues to pull ahead of the pack in November as the leader by manganese deployed onto roads. Rounding off the top five in November were the GAC Aion S Plus, VW ID.4 and GAC Aion Y, respectively.