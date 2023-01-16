Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Shenge signs offtake MoU for ~60% of Australia-based rare-earth miner VHM’s production from Goschen
Hanwha and LG Energy to build battery production in US, targeting ESS and UAM

Adamas Intelligence: record EV manganese deployment in November 2022

16 January 2023

In November 2022, 5,661 tonnes of manganese were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of newly sold passenger EVs, surpassing the previous record set in September 2022 while foreshadowing of a massive December, according to analysis by Adamas Intelligence.

In November 2022, nearly 60% of all manganese deployed onto roads was in cells supplied by CATL and LG Energy Solution. Collectively, just five cell suppliers (two Chinese, 3 South Korean) were responsible for 77% of manganese deployed in November.

Record-Manganese-Deployed-November-2022-2048x1212

The vast majority of manganese deployed in November 2022 hit the roads in NCM-series cathode materials, followed at distance by LMO. Specifically, NCM 5-, 6-, 7-, and 8-Series cathode chemistries led the pack in November, respectively, collectively driving 86% of total manganese deployment.

Despite the nation’s affinity for manganese-free LFP, China remains the epicenter of global manganese demand. In November 2022, Chinese roads captured nearly half of all manganese deployed globally, followed by Germany, the US, the UK and France.

After surpassing the Tesla Model Y in October, the Zeekr 001 continues to pull ahead of the pack in November as the leader by manganese deployed onto roads. Rounding off the top five in November were the GAC Aion S Plus, VW ID.4 and GAC Aion Y, respectively.

Posted on 16 January 2023 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)