Bolivian government promoting jatropha cultivation for biodiesel production

Bolivia President Luis Arce said that the national government has a strategy to promote the cultivation of jatropha, a plant from which the oil is extracted to serve as a raw material for biodiesel production.

Arce stressed that Bolivia is rich in natural resources, so, combined with the characteristic of its geography, it has considerable potential for the production of ecological fuels.

The natural resources, the geography we have, helps us to think about being large producers of biofuels (...) and a series of elements that will allow us to stop importing oil, diesel and gasoline and be self-sufficient. —President Arce

In September 2022, Bolivia began the construction of the Biodiesel Plant 1, which will be located in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, which will have a capacity to produce 1,500 barrels per day (bpd).

A second biodiesel plant of 1,500 bpd and a renewable diesel plant of 9,000 bpd are also planned.