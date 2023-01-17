Rolls-Royce successfully tests 12-cylinder mtu engine with pure hydrogen

Rolls-Royce has conducted successful tests of a 12-cylinder gas variant of the mtu Series 4000 L64 engine running on 100% hydrogen fuel. The tests, carried out by the Power Systems business unit, showed very good characteristics in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion.





This engine will serve the market demand for hydrogen solutions in the energy transition and will be available to our customers as a reliable and clean power source for gensets and combined heat and power plants. —Tobias Ostermaier, President – Stationary Power Solutions, Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems

The first installation of mtu engines running on 100% hydrogen is already planned for the enerPort II lighthouse project in the German inland port of Duisburg, as part of the development of a climate-neutral energy supply for a new container terminal.

For several months, the mtu gas engine has been undergoing bench testing and continuous improvement in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion using 100% hydrogen as fuel. With green hydrogen, these mtu engines can be operated in a CO 2 -neutral manner in the future. For gas engines already installed, Rolls-Royce offers a conversion solution.

We are very pleased with the rapid progress. The very low engine emissions are well below the strict EU limits, no exhaust gas aftertreatment is required. —Andrea Prospero, an engineer at Rolls-Royce responsible for the development of the hydrogen engine

Due to the different combustion behavior of hydrogen compared to natural gas, some engine components—including fuel injection, turbocharging, piston design and control—were modified in the test engine. However, by using proven technologies within the Power Systems’ portfolio, such as mtu turbochargers, injection valves, and engine electronics and control, the development of the engine to use hydrogen was advanced quickly and efficiently, the company said.