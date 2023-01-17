15+ global automotive brands testing StoreDot extreme fast charging high energy battery cells
17 January 2023
StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging high energy batteries for electric vehicles, announced that its XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by more than 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.
These OEMs encompass leading companies headquartered in Europe, Asia and the US. Initial test results confirm that StoreDot’s battery cells can deliver 100 miles of charge in just five minutes; the cells are on track for mass production readiness for passenger cars by 2024. StoreDot’s 300 Wh/kg EV form factor pouch cells achieve more than 1,000 consecutive extreme-fast cycles while exclusively guaranteeing auto makers no battery degradation due to extreme fast charging, the company says.
Last year StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging—three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.
The company now has a growing network of strategic global partnerships and investors, spanning the entire battery ecosystem. To date it has received investments from global automotive manufacturers including Daimler, Ola Electric, Polestar, VinFast and Volvo Cars.
So we get battery that will accept a charge super fast, like filling a gas tank for an ICE car.
But we already have problems with enough fast chargers for the BEVs that exist, and grid infrastructure can barely keep up with current chargers. Some locations are installing storage to help, but we are already projecting shortages in battery capacity for the legislated BEV requirements. Where is the additional storage capacity coming from?
In saying 100 miles in 5 minutes also implies we also need much higher charge rates from the charger now that the battery can accept it. So now the prior mentioned short comings in charging infrastructure are going to further stressed if manufacturers switch to this, and more importantly, when consumers expect the convenience of 5 minute fill ups daily. People are too used to how ICE cares work. I work in car business and that's what people are want.
This is an important step in improving the performance of BEV, but it is only one tool in the tool box. Without the rest of the tools and a lot of education, this has the potential to do as much harm as good on public perception of BEV short comings.
Posted by: Variant003 | 17 January 2023 at 07:19 AM
An aspect that should be regulated by law is that fast charging be allowed only in combination with a respective battery buffer sized to accommodate expected traffic . Irrelevant if the charger has public access or if it's located in someones garage. Such a measure would remove any potential and unnecessary strain on the grid.
Posted by: yoatmon | 17 January 2023 at 08:24 AM