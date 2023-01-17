15+ global automotive brands testing StoreDot extreme fast charging high energy battery cells

StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging high energy batteries for electric vehicles, announced that its XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by more than 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.





These OEMs encompass leading companies headquartered in Europe, Asia and the US. Initial test results confirm that StoreDot’s battery cells can deliver 100 miles of charge in just five minutes; the cells are on track for mass production readiness for passenger cars by 2024. StoreDot’s 300 Wh/kg EV form factor pouch cells achieve more than 1,000 consecutive extreme-fast cycles while exclusively guaranteeing auto makers no battery degradation due to extreme fast charging, the company says.

Last year StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging—three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

The company now has a growing network of strategic global partnerships and investors, spanning the entire battery ecosystem. To date it has received investments from global automotive manufacturers including Daimler, Ola Electric, Polestar, VinFast and Volvo Cars.