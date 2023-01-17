Rear-wheel drive, more range and faster charging for fully electric Volvo C40 and XC40 models

As part of a new package of product updates, Volvo Cars has improved both the range (WLTP) and charging for the all-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compared with the outgoing model year, increasing range by as much as 60 kilometers on some variants.

Furthermore, three new powertrains are offered on the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. These include two rear-wheel-drive variants—the first time in 25 years that Volvo is offering a rear-wheel-drive product—as well as a revised all-wheel-drive performance model.

Another first is that the second-generation permanent magnet electric motor driving the rear axles for the fully electric C40 and XC40 models has been developed in-house at Volvo Cars.

The return of rear-wheel power. The single motor with standard range is driven by a 175kW permanent magnet electric motor (e-motor), which provides a three per cent increase in power output over the outgoing 170kW single-motor front-wheel drive variant.





In the XC40 Recharge single motor, the same 69 kWh battery capacity is carried over, but enhancements in cooling efficiency mean it can now deliver increased range and driving up to 460 kilometers according to the WLTP test cycle, compared with 425 kilometers before (WLTP).

The range of the C40 Recharge single motor meanwhile improves up to 476 kilometers from 438 kilometers (WLTP). A 10-80% charge takes approximately 34 minutes using a 130kW DC public charger.

For more power and range, buyers can also opt for a larger battery coupled with a more powerful, 185kW permanent magnet e-motor on the rear axle. This second new variant comes with an 82 kWh battery pack which boosts range up to 515 kilometers for the XC40 Recharge single motor extended range and up to 533 kilometers (WLTP) for the C40 Recharge single motor extended range.





Here too, charging power has improved as the larger battery pack allows for charging at an updated top rate of 200kW DC (previously 150kW DC maximum), while a 10-80% charge takes approximately 28 minutes.





An updated all-wheel drive variant. The previous set-up of two 150kW e-motors on the front and rear axles has been replaced by our in-house developed 183kW permanent magnet e-motor on the rear axle and a new 117kW asynchronous electric motor on the front axle.

This new configuration, paired with an 82 kWh battery pack and overall efficiency improvements in battery cooling, means the XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD can now drive up to 500 kilometers on a single charge, a 62-kilometer boost over the previous iteration. The range of the C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD has improved up to 507 kilometers from 451 kilometers (WLTP).

Exterior updates also help to improve efficiency where possible. For example, a new 19-inch alloy wheel for both XC40 and C40 Recharge not only boosts the overall look of the models, but it also helps to reduce drag through its aerodynamic design.

New on-board charger in 90 and 60 Series. Elsewhere in the product portfolio, the plug-in hybrid models in the 90 and 60 Series get a new two-phase on-board charger that allows these models to charge at a faster rate (market dependant). The new on-board charger almost doubles the maximum charge capability on these cars to 6.4kW.