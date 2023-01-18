2024 Mazda CX-90 to offer newly developed inline-6 turbo with mild hybrid system

On 31 January, Mazda North American Operations will reveal the 2024 Mazda CX-90, which will be offered with a new 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine. The available 3.3-liter inline six turbo will deliver 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel— the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda.

This engine provides CX-90 an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.

This inline six turbo is developed specifically for the large platform, Mazda’s all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience.

Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), first introduced on the MX-5 Miata, is standard on all CX-90 models and will help maintain Mazda’s signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.

The CX-90 will also offer an entirely new plug-in hybrid powertrain. (Earlier post.)