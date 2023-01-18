Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Chevrolet introduce electrified AWD Corvette: 2024 E-Ray hybrid
Raven SR to supply sustainable aviation fuel to ANA and JAL

2024 Mazda CX-90 to offer newly developed inline-6 turbo with mild hybrid system

18 January 2023

On 31 January, Mazda North American Operations will reveal the 2024 Mazda CX-90, which will be offered with a new 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine. The available 3.3-liter inline six turbo will deliver 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel— the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda.

This engine provides CX-90 an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.

This inline six turbo is developed specifically for the large platform, Mazda’s all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience.

Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), first introduced on the MX-5 Miata, is standard on all CX-90 models and will help maintain Mazda’s signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.

The CX-90 will also offer an entirely new plug-in hybrid powertrain. (Earlier post.)

Posted on 18 January 2023 in Engines, Hybrids, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)