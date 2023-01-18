Chevrolet introduce electrified AWD Corvette: 2024 E-Ray hybrid

Exactly 70 years after the Corvette made its original debut at Motorama in New York City, Chevrolet returned to the city to introduce the first electrified Corvette featuring all-wheel-drive and a powerful 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8: the 2024 E-Ray.

The new E-Ray—available in removeable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models—is the only sports car pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness powered by eAWD.





The E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, clocking a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.

Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it. The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure. —Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette

Power comes from the 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, putting 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear axle. It is complemented by an electric motor that channels an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack, which is located between the seats. In total, E-Ray produces a combined 655 horsepower from both the electric motor and Small Block V-8.

(The original 1953 Corvette came with a 3.9-liter (235.5 in3) inline 6 that delivered 150 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 time of 11 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 18.1 seconds.)

E-Ray’s intelligent eAWD system seamlessly adapts to meet traction conditions and driver needs. During spirited driving and in low traction environments, E-Ray’s eAWD system applies additional power to the front wheels, helping to enhance vehicle stability.

There is no plug-in charging for the E-Ray’s battery system. The battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving.

Additional features and technologies of the all-new E-Ray include:

Stealth Mode, an electric drive mode for the street, up to 45 mph

New lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery that supports the LT2 V-8 engine’s stop/start functionality

Standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance

Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three distinct suspension settings

Staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires are available with an optional performance package

Low, wide stance with crafted body styling that is 3.6 inches wider overall than Stingray

Visceral sound experience that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound

Enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies (shared with all 2024 Corvette models), including Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray’s electrified propulsion system provides acceleration to power out of corners and complete passing maneuvers. It can also provide limited all-electric propulsion at the driver’s discretion upon startup.

E-Ray’s standard Active Fuel Management system uses the electric motor to extend 4-cylinder operation in various driving scenarios.

The amount of electric assist is tailored within each of the Corvette E-Ray’s six driver-selectable modes: Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode and Z-Mode. Drivers can also select the Charge+ feature which maximizes the battery’s state of charge.

E-Ray Performance App on the infotainment system provides the driver with technical insights into how the propulsion system is operating. There are three primary display layouts:

Gauges (displays dynamic power output from electric motor and V-8 engine)

Dyno (provides graph of power/torque across selectable time intervals)

Data (showcases electrical system performance and efficiency).

The Corvette E-Ray’s electric motor over the front axle is compact, preserving space in the front storage compartment.

The Corvette E-Ray’s two driver-initiated electric modes enable the car to travel under electric propulsion in certain conditions. The electric motor also optimizes track performance.

Stealth Mode enables all-electric driving, when selected at start-up, for a period of time before the engine turns on for normal driving. It is designed for quietly exiting a neighborhood, with a maximum speed of 45 mph. The engine automatically engages if the vehicle’s speed exceeds the limit, additional torque is requested by the driver, or the E-Ray’s battery pack is depleted.

When it comes to leveraging the electrified propulsion system for enhanced track performance, E-Ray’s eAWD control system applies torque to the front axle as needed. The Charge+ feature can be used to maximize battery state of charge for extended lapping. The custom-designed Performance Traction Management (PTM) modes are optimized in concert with the eAWD propulsion system.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in 2023, with an MSRP of $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,295 for the 1LZ convertible model, with production to take place at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky, from S and globally sourced parts.