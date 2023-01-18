Forum Mobility and CBRE Investment Management announce $400M JV and $15M Series for electrification of port drayage fleets

Forum Mobility, a zero-emission trucking solutions provider, announced the closure of a $15-million Series A funding round, and a new $400-million joint venture, both led by a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management, to provide comprehensive, zero-emission charging and vehicle solutions to drayage truck fleets and drivers. Homecoming Capital also participated in the Series A funding round and provided $100 million to the joint venture.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue).

We are building a comprehensive charging network for heavy-duty trucks to make the transition to electrification. This network will need a lot of infrastructure and real estate, and CBRE IM is the perfect partner to help us build charging where it's needed most. Fleets can bring their trucks to our network, or we can provide electric trucks bundled with charging. Today we can provide a Class 8 electric truck, and all its charging needs, at a monthly price that's competitive with diesel—without the emissions. With new rules coming soon from the California Air Resources Board, we help fleets and drivers looking to make the jump to electric. —Matt LeDucq, CEO and co-founder of Forum Mobility

Currently proposed regulations from the California Air Resources Board would require all of California’s drayage fleet—approximately 30,000 trucks—to be zero-emission by 2035. Charging infrastructure is a key ingredient for success; the California Energy Commission estimates that to comply with these and other proposed vehicle regulations, California will need 157,000 medium and heavy-duty chargers by 2030.

Forum Mobility’s existing seed investors all participated in the Series A, including Obvious Ventures, Edison International, Overture, and Homecoming Capital. New Series A investors include CBRE Investment Management, Elemental Excelerator and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund.