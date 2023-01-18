Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Amogy presents retrofitted 2018 Freightliner Cascadia powered by ammonia-to-power system
J.D. Power launches EV Index; measuring roadblocks to EV adoption, parity to gas-powered vehicles

Oregon State partnering with Daimler on fuel-cell electric Class 8 truck for SuperTruck 3

18 January 2023

Researchers in the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering are partnering with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to develop a Class-8 fuel cell electric truck with a 600-mile range, a 25,000-hour cell life and a payload capacity equivalent to that of a diesel truck as part of DTNA’s SuperTruck 3 project funded by the US Department of Energy (DOE). (Earlier post.)

OSU’s Yue Cao and Alan Fern will use advanced electrical propulsion and artificial intelligence research to create the power electronics, motor drive technology and energy management tools for the hydrogen fuel cell truck tractor.

Cao, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Fern, professor of computer science, have received $860,000 for their role in the four-year Daimler SuperTruck project.

The work by Oregon State is part of $25.8 million awarded by the Department of Energy to Daimler Trucks North America, headquartered in Portland, and $199 million awarded overall by the DOE to fund 25 projects geared toward putting cleaner cars and trucks on America’s roads and improving the nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to the DOE, the transportation sector is the US leader in carbon pollution among all economic sectors, accounting for nearly 29% of emissions. The department awarded a total of $127 million to five heavy-vehicle manufacturers in the latest round of SuperTruck funding, the third since the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy launched the initiative in 2009.

Initial project phases will include technology modeling, analysis, concept selection and design. Later stages involve building a demonstration truck and testing it under highway conditions.

Posted on 18 January 2023 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

Davemart

25,000 hours service life for a fuel cell stack as against a diesel engine sounds a bit light to me.

Anyone?

Posted by: Davemart | 18 January 2023 at 11:23 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)