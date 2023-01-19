Ballard partners with Adani to develop a hydrogen fuel cell truck for mining & transportation in India

Ballard Power Systems signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, and Ashok Leyland.

The hydrogen-powered mining truck will weigh 55 tons, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and be powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen-powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Ballard will supply the FCmove fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and Ashok Leyland, one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the world, will provide the vehicle platform and technical support. The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023.

The Adani Group previously announced it plans to invest more than US$50 billion over the next ten years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen annually.