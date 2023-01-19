Ford receives DOE HPC4Mfg award to optimize process for electrode drying in battery manufacturing

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $1.8-million investment from the High-Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) program for six teams which will tap into the US National Laboratories’ high-performance computing (HPC) resources to help manufacturers streamline their processes, increase their productivity, and lower their carbon footprint.

High-performance computing enables researchers to perform virtual experiments by applying advanced modeling, simulation, and data analysis to manufacturing processes. Running these experiments on supercomputers instead of in the real world allows manufacturers to test new ideas while saving energy, time, and resources.

One of the six awards goes to Ford, to support the development of a high-fidelity CFD model for solvent evaporation and transport in porous structures during battery electrode drying.

An efficient battery manufacturing process is the key to the mass production of Electric Vehicles (EV), in which drying is one of the most energy-intensive steps significantly influencing the battery performance.

An accurate 3D CFD model for drying is essential for predicting the drying mechanism and optimizing its parameters. By optimizing the drying process, it is possible to reduce energy consumption during battery manufacturing, minimize binder loading and maximize active material loading to achieve superior electrochemical performances and facilitate faster public adoption of EVs.

Ford is seeking to leverage the expertise at Sandia National Laboratories to develop a high-fidelity model for solvent evaporation and transport during drying in a porous electrode structure. Potential savings from 10% improvement and speedup on the drying process is 300GWh /year of electrical energy and 10 million tonnes/year of CO 2 emission at Ford and its supply base and five times the projected savings nationwide.

The other selected projects are: