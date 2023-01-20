Braskem evaluating production of bio-based polypropylene in US

Brazil-based Braskem, the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announced a project to evaluate an investment in producing carbon-negative bio-based polypropylene (PP) in the US.

The project would utilize Braskem’s proven, proprietary technology to convert bioethanol into physically segregated bio-based polypropylene. Braskem is exploring partnership opportunities for this project with several clients, brand owners, and suppliers.

The US is home to the largest ethanol industry production in the world and consists of ample technology, infrastructure, and supply availability for a project in the polymers’ value chain. Braskem’s bio-based PP would be a drop-in solution that has the same technical properties and recyclability found today in Braskem’s current PP portfolio, with the additional benefit of a negative carbon footprint.

Building on our core technology and market leadership, we are actively evaluating a project to produce the world’s first bio-based polypropylene on an industrial scale to support our ambitious sustainability objectives and deliver tangible solutions to our clients. As an established leader in the innovation and production of bio-based materials, we have seen the demand for Braskem’s bio-based materials grow significantly since our initial product launches. This new U.S-based project would not only serve a growing market for sustainable solutions but also reduce Braskem’s reliance on fossil feedstock. Expanding our portfolio to include bio-based PP supports Braskem’s goal of 1MM tons of biopolymers capacity by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050. —Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications, including automotive parts.