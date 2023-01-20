European Clean Hydrogen Partnership launches €195M 2023 call for proposals

The European Clean Hydrogen Partnership launched its 2023 call for proposals. A total of €195 million will be made available for projects that support the creation of clean hydrogen technologies. A total of 26 topics will be part of the call for proposals.

Renewable hydrogen production: 7 topics, €49M

Hydrogen storage and distribution: 5 topics, €36M

Transport: 3 topics, €25.5M

Heat and power: 4 topics, €19M

Cross-cutting: 3 topics, €7.5M

Hydrogen Valleys: 2 topics, €38M

Strategic research challenges: 2 topics, €20M

The topics are grouped into 11 Innovation Actions (IA); 13 Research and Innovation Actions (RIA); and 2 Coordination and Support Actions (CSA). Five of the Innovation Actions (IA) are considered of strategic importance and are selected as flagship projects, expected to have a significant impact in accelerating the transition to a hydrogen economy.