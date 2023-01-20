US releases signed MOU with Congo and Zambia to strengthen EV battery value chain

The US Department of State released the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on electric vehicle battery value chains signed by the United States on 13 December 2022, during the Africa Leaders Summit. Through this MOU, the United States will support the commitment between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to develop jointly a supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

The MOU supports the DRC and Zambia’s goal of building a productive supply chain, from the mine to the assembly line, while also committing to respect international standards to prevent, detect, and take legal action to fight corruption throughout this process.

The parties intend to cooperate in feasibility studies, consultancies, and technical assistance opportunities to facilitate transparent, competitive tenders to find the best and most cost-effective contractors and partners.

The DRC produces more than 70% of the world’s cobalt. Zambia is the world’s sixth-largest copper producer, and the second largest cobalt producer in Africa. The plan to develop an electric battery supply chain opens the door for open and transparent investment to build value-added and sustainable industry in Africa.

The US government will work with the DRC and Zambia to ensure the private sector has a level playing field to participate in these projects.