Microchip Technology introduces new hybrid power drive module solution for electric aviation

20 January 2023

Aircraft manufacturers designing “More Electric Aircraft” (MEA) are looking to convert the flight control systems from hydraulic to electric to reduce weight and design complexities. To meet the needs for an integrated and configurable power solution for aviation applications, Microchip Technology Inc. is introducing a new hybrid power drive module.

The highly integrated and configurable three-phase power module will be the first variant introduced in the new product line of power devices that will be available in 12 different variants with either silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs or insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).

These hybrid power drive modules are highly integrated power semiconductor devices that reduce the number of components and simplify the overall system design. The configurable power devices include a three-bridge topology that are available in SiC or Si semiconductor technologies. Offering a compact design and low weight and profile, these high-reliability power devices help reduce the size and weight of MEAs.

Other key capabilities of these hybrid power drive modules include numerous auxiliary power devices that facilitate an inrush current limit function. Optional add-on capabilities include soft start, solenoid interface drive, regenerative brake switch and thermal sensors for external monitoring circuitry usage. The power modules also facilitate high-switching frequency power generation, which enables smaller and more efficient systems.

The standard voltage of the power modules ranges from 650V to 1200V, with the option to customize up to 1700V on request. The device is designed for low inductances for high-power density with power and signal connectors that are solderable directly on the user’s printed circuit board.

Microchip is a proven supplier of comprehensive power solutions. These hybrid power drive modules are easily configurable with other Microchip products and parts, such as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), memory integrated circuits, motor drive controllers and motor drive monitoring integrated circuits.

The hybrid power drive module is available for order in production quantities.

Posted on 20 January 2023 in Aviation & Aerospace, Market Background, Power Electronics

Comments

Davemart

This sounds on the face of it like a very worthwhile initiative to reduce both weight and complexity.

Perhaps those who actually know stuff about the subject could weigh in, and correct or support naive enthusiasm? ;-)

Posted by: Davemart | 20 January 2023 at 01:09 AM

