RecycLiCo delivers battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (formerly American Manganese), has delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea. The companies, which are among the top manufacturers in the region, will conduct a technical review of the lithium products and explore potential business partnership opportunities with RecycLiCo.

RecycLiCo’s recycled lithium products are produced using a closed-loop process that recovers lithium from end-of-life batteries and battery production scrap. The company’s lithium products have been produced to the stringent purity standards of the battery industry without the use of conventional purification methods, making them a reliable and sustainable alternative to traditional sources of lithium.

RecycLiCo is committed to helping reduce the environmental impact of lithium mining and production. As validated by an independent Life Cycle Assessment, the company’s recycled products use significantly less energy and water compared to traditional methods and generate meaningfully fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

