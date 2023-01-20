Topsoe to provide technology for first commercial size dynamic green ammonia plant in China

Topsoe has been chosen by Mintal Hydrogen to provide technology to the first dynamic green ammonia plant in China. The dynamic green ammonia plant is Topsoe’s first Power-to-X project in China and includes Topsoe’s process licensing, engineering design package, proprietary equipment, and catalysts.

The first phase will have a capacity of 1800 tons per day (390,000 tpa) with expected start of production in 2025. The green ammonia will replace approximately 850,000 tons of coal and help reduce more than 2 million tons of CO 2 from being emitted to the atmosphere every year, along with 6.4 tons of sulfur dioxide, 3.2 tons of nitrogen oxides, and 3.2 tons of smoke and dust.

We are excited to partner with Topsoe, as they are the leading provider of technology for ammonia production and low carbon solutions in general. Establishing a commercial size green ammonia plant in Baotou, really is a breakthrough in China for producing carbon neutral fuels and chemicals. Naturally, we are very pleased, that we are now able to start construction of this landmark project, that will support China’s move to a greener economy. —XiaoLong Fu, General Manager, Mintal Hydrogen

Topsoe will provide the plant’s dynamic ammonia technology to secure optimal production and adapt to the inherent fluctuations in power output from wind turbines. The clean power from wind turbines will be connected directly to the electrolysis unit making it more cost-effective than if involving a hydrogen storage.

Inner Mongolia is very rich in wind energy resources, and Mintal Hydrogen estimates that the areas wind resources has the potential of being developed into a total output capacity of 150 gigawatt. This corresponds to 40% of the available wind energy resources in China.

Mintal Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is established by Mintal Group. Mintal Group was founded in 2005, is active within the metallurgical industry and is an advanced high carbon ferrochrome producer in China. The company is headquartered in Beijing with plants in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, China.