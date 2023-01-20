thyssenkrupp Uhde selected by ADNOC for exploration of commercial-scale ammonia cracking plant

thyssenkrupp Uhde and ADNOC—a diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi—have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains. The agreement will focus on a joint project development of large-scale ammonia cracking, which is used to extract hydrogen from ammonia after transportation.

The ammonia cracking process is based on globally proven Uhde reformer technology, which is applied in more than 130 large-scale chemical plants across the world.

Under the agreement, the companies will work together to develop projects for large-scale ammonia cracking plants with thyssenkrupp technology. The agreement will also lead to the exploration of opportunities in the clean energy value chain for the supply and shipment of clean ammonia from the UAE to large-scale ammonia cracking facilities globally.





Hydrogen can provide energy for hard-to-electrify sectors such as long-haul transport, chemicals, iron and steel, refining, marine fuel and power generation, trucking, and power generation. The Hydrogen Council estimates that hydrogen could meet 18% of global energy demand by 2050. Ammonia is an ideal carrier of hydrogen as it is much easier to compress and transport. When shipped, after arriving at its destination, the ammonia needs to be decomposed, or “cracked,” into hydrogen, before use in the energy value chain.

Besides offering ammonia cracking solutions, thyssenkrupp Uhde is also completing the value chain by offering clean ammonia technologies and ammonia storage being relevant for the transition towards clean energy. thyssenkrupp Uhde has more than 100 years of experience in engineering and building of chemical plants, more than 2,500 in total. Among the 130 ammonia plants built are some of the largest plants worldwide.