BLM issues trespass notice to lithium developer Ioneer for unauthorized use of Tiehm’s buckwheat habitat

The US Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespass notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC for the unauthorized use of certain Tiehm’s buckwheat habitat. The areas were being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.

Rhyolite Ridge is a large, shallow lithium-boron deposit, located close to existing infrastructure. Rhyolite Ridge is expected to be one of the first large-scale US lithium projects to enter production, currently anticipated in H2 2024. (Earlier post.)

In December 2022, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) published its final rule listing Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. (Earlier post.) The Service also designated 910 acres of critical habitat on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, Nevada, to help conserve the imperiled plant.

This is the area in which Australia-based ioneer is planning to develop its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron mining project.

BLM’s approval of Ioneer’s application for the drilling operations directed that all proposed disturbance related to drilling activities was to be conducted outside of areas identified as critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.

On 12 January 2023, the BLM received notification from an outside party of a disturbance within the Tiehm’s buckwheat critical habitat. BLM conducted a site visit and compliance inspection on 13 January 2023 and BLM inspectors confirmed the unauthorized placement of a water bladder and identified remnants of a laydown yard within designated critical habitat.

Ioneer has 14 days in which to respond to the trespass notice. While most of the equipment has already been removed, BLM has directed the company to hold on further reclamation of the area until the USFWS and BLM can be present.

Ioneer said that what occurred was a violation of BLM regulatory requirements; no Tiehm’s buckwheat was disturbed.