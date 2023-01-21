Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BLM issues trespass notice to lithium developer Ioneer for unauthorized use of Tiehm’s buckwheat habitat
GM investing $918M in 4 US plants for Gen-6 V-8 production, EV components

Ensorcia to invest €200M to build lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Europe

21 January 2023

Chile-based Ensorcia Metals, a specialist in the extraction and transformation of high purity lithium, will invest €200 million to build a lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Europe.

The plant, under the auspices of Ensorcia European subsidiary Sorcia Europe, should start its operations in 2025 with an installed capacity of 20,000 tons LCE per year, and a ramp-up capacity of 40 thousand tons.

Ensorcia uses IBAT’s modular, mobile DLE (Direct Lithium Extraction) technology.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.26.52 AM

Ensorcia, whose main operations are now based in Argentina and Chile, currently has several projects under study for the creation of different lithium processing plants in South America, Europe and North America. The opening of the European plant would be the first European step in a global expansion project, as an answer to the growing and long-term demand for lithium for the EV market expansion.

Ensorcia holds there the exclusive license to operate the modular DLE technology from its long-standing partner IBAT.

Posted on 21 January 2023 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)