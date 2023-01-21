GM investing $918M in 4 US plants for Gen-6 V-8 production, EV components

General Motors plans to invest $918 million in four US manufacturing sites, including $854 million to prepare these facilities to produce the company’s sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engine and an additional $64 million in Rochester, New York and Defiance, Ohio for castings and components to support EV production.

$579 million for Flint Engine Operations in Michigan. GM will invest $579 million to prepare the plant to assemble GM’s sixth-generation family of Small Block V-8 gas engines along with the related block, crank and head machining. Work at the facility will begin immediately. Flint will continue building the 3.0L turbo-diesel during the facility renovations. GM’s 3.0L diesel is used in a variety of light-duty truck applications.

$216 million for Bay City GPS in Michigan. GM will invest $216 million to prepare the facility to build camshafts, connecting rods and block/head machining supporting future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations.

$55 million for Defiance Operations in Ohio. GM will invest $55 million in the Defiance facility. $47 million will be invested to prepare the facility to build a variety of block castings to support future V-8 engine programs. In addition, the investment includes $8 million to build a casting development cell for castings to support future EV strategies.

$68 million for Rochester Operations in New York. GM will invest a total of $68 million in the Rochester facility. $12 million will be invested to prepare the facility to build intake manifolds and fuel rails for the future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations. In addition, the investment includes $56 million for the production of battery pack cooling lines for EV production.

These investments will enable the company to strengthen its full-size truck and SUV business and continue to support the company’s growing EV product portfolio. GM is not yet releasing product details, timing, performance and features related to the next gen V-8 engine.

The announcement brings GM’s US manufacturing facility investment commitments to more than $37 billion since 2013, including the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture plants.

GM’s US manufacturing operations includes more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide.