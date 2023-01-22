ZEVs accounted for 18.8% of all new cars sold in California in 2022; 3 counties account for almost half

California announced that 18.8% (345,818 units) of all new cars sold last year in California were ZEVs. A small number of those ZEV sales (3.89%, or 3,303 units) were made to out-of-state buyers. 40% of ZEVs sold in the US are sold in California.





Snapshot of CEC’s ZEV Sales dashboard.





ZEV share of new car sales in 2022 by California county.





Actual sales of ZEVs by California county. Counties are in the same order as in the chart above.

ZEV sales in California are up 38% from 2021 and 138% from 2020. The distribution of sales within the state, however, is highly uneven, with shares of new ZEV sales by county ranging from a high of 34.04% in Santa Clara county to a low of 0.63% in Modoc county.

In terms of actual sales, three California counties—Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara—account for almost 50% of the state’s new ZEV sales: 169,869 units out of 345,818. With San Diego and Alameda counties for the top 5, the total is 219,257, or 63.4% of the total.

Last month, the California Energy Commission approved a $2.9-billion investment plan that accelerates California’s 2025 electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling goals. In November, the California Air Resources Board approved a $2.6-billion investment plan to support a wide range of ZEV projects, with 70% of the funds directed to disadvantaged and low-income communities.

In addition, California expects to receive $384 million of federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to install charging stations throughout the state.