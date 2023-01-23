Hertz launches Hertz Electrifies public-private partnership in US; bringing 25,000 EVs to Europe with Uber

Hertz has launched a new public-private partnership initiative, Hertz Electrifies, aimed at accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, while creating economic opportunity and environmental benefits for communities. In partnership with mayors across the US, Hertz will bring its EV fleet to US cities, while supporting the build-out of charging infrastructure. Hertz Electrifies is launching in Denver, Colorado in partnership with Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

Electric vehicles are poised to transform the future of mobility. That’s why Hertz is investing in the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America and bringing a new driving experience to leisure and business customers, as well as rideshare drivers. I can think of no better partner in Hertz’s shift towards electrification than America’s cities, where innovation is happening. Hertz is proud to launch Hertz Electrifies in partnership with the city of Denver, which is fast becoming a center for sustainability under the leadership of Mayor Michael Hancock. —Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr

Through the initiative, Hertz aims to:

Bring up to 5,200 rental EVs to Denver, for availability to Hertz customers and rideshare drivers;

Increase charging capacity at the Denver International Airport and at Hertz locations through installation of a mix of Level 2 and fast chargers;

In partnership with bp pulse, a global high-speed electric charging network, support the installation of publicly accessible EV chargers across neighborhoods in Denver;

Share telematics from Hertz's fleet of connected cars to help inform public charging infrastructure planning;

Offer summer job opportunities through the Denver Youth Employment Program; and

Provide electric vehicles, tools and training to Montbello Career and Technical High School for students enrolled in its auto certificate program.

Hertz Electrifies has five pillars: (1) electric vehicle and charging infrastructure; (2) creating jobs of the future; (3) broadening economic opportunity; (4) community engagement; and (5) policy and city planning analysis.

Separately, Hertz and Uber announced a European expansion to their North American partnership through which Hertz will make up to 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) available to Uber drivers in European capital cities by 2025. A wide range of suitable EVs will be on offer, including vehicles from Tesla and Polestar.

The partnership is a key element of Hertz’s strategy to build one of the largest fleets of rental EVs in the world and Uber’s commitment to become a zero-emissions platform in Europe and North America by 2030.

The partnership in North America has already benefited tens of thousands of drivers on the Uber platform. To date, nearly 50,000 drivers have rented a Tesla through this program, completing more than 24 million fully-electric trips and more than 260 million electric miles.

The European expansion of the partnership will begin in Hertz Europe’s London base in January 2023 and aims to expand to other European capitals, such as Paris and Amsterdam, throughout the year and beyond. Further details will be announced in due course.