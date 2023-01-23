Fujitsu & Teijin in joint trials with V Frames & Advanced Bikes with recycled carbon fiber; blockchain platform

Fujitsu and Teijin launched a joint project running from January to March 2023 to enhance the environmental value of recycled resources in the production of bicycle frames together with V Frames GmbH, a German manufacturer and distributor of carbon fiber reinforced plastic bicycle frames, and E Bike Advanced Technologies GmbH, a German manufacturer of bicycles.

As part the trials, Teijin and Fujitsu will leverage a blockchain-based commercial platform launched in July 2022 to promote the sustainable use of recycled materials, tracing and management of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the environmentally-conscious bicycle industry. (Earlier post.)

In Europe, many bicycle manufacturers use frames manufactured in Asia, and many of these frames are also ultimately disposed of in landfills in Asia. Energy consumption during long-distance transportation of resources including materials and used frames across the supply chain represents one major reason why resources are often not recycled and disposed of in a sustainable manner. In order to contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions from its business operations, V Frames utilizes local resources in Germany and recycles used frames in its bicycle production.

Within this joint project, Teijin and Fujitsu will conduct trials together with V Frames and Advanced Bikes to visualize the results of V Frames’ efforts to reduce GHG emissions in its production process, with the aim to foster a shared awareness towards the environmental value of recycled materials within the environmentally-conscious bicycle industry and industries handling carbon fibers.

The trials will track and manage information on the environmental impact of materials used in bicycle frame production, evaluate the feasibility of the data collection process and evaluate the value of the visualized tracked data to enhance the environmental value of recycled resources in the production of bicycle frames.

Teijin will support the environmental assessment across the different processes and engagement of stakeholders toward the creation of an ecosystem. Fujitsuwill implement the blockchain platform based on the Fujitsu Track and Trust digital ledger technology and develop a tool for visualization and provision of tracked data.

V Frames and Advanced Bikes will upload environmental impact information for different operational processes within the company to the platform.





Following the joint trials, Teijin and Fujitsu will promote the implementation of the new platform, with the aim of commercialization in fiscal 2023. Moving forward, the two parties will further promote discussions and field trials with partner companies and organizations that support this initiative and will work to contribute to the realization of a circular economy by supporting the growth of the recycling market in various industries.