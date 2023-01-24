bp pulse building Europe’s first public fast charging corridor for electric trucks along major logistics route; 300 kW charge points

bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business, has announced the first charging corridor for medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks (E-Trucks) in Europe.

Six public charging locations with ultra-fast 300kW charge points aimed at E-Trucks have been launched along a 600km stretch of the Rhine-Alpine corridor across Germany. The corridor is one of the busiest road freight routes in Europe connecting key North Sea ports in Belgium and the Netherlands with the Mediterranean port of Genoa in Italy connecting through a network of roads stretching in total 1,300km.





The new chargers have been installed on Aral retail sites in Germany between the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan area and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Aral is bp’s German retail brand. In the next six months, two additional locations are scheduled to open on Aral retail sites to complete the new charging corridor.

Once complete, using the Aral pulse charging corridor, an E-Truck will be able to cover more than 600km across Germany along one of European’s major road transport routes.





The 300kW charging stations are each capable of charging more than 20 E-Trucks per charger each day. An E-Truck’s range can reach up to 200km in around 45-minutes using the ultra-fast charge points.

Estimates suggest that approximately 270,000 battery electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will be in operation in Europe by 2030 and that they will require up to 140,000 public and destination electric charging points.

In addition to developing new dedicated electric charging sites, bp also aims to create a network of mobility hubs along key logistics corridors across Europe providing freight operators with a range of energy options, including traditional fuels to support our fleet customers at every stage of their decarbonisation journey.

bp has a global ambition of having more than 100,000 chargers installed worldwide by 2030 focused on ultra-fast charging.