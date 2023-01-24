GP JOULE to order 100 Nikola Tre Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Nikola Corporation and IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy-, medium-, and light-duty trucks, announced a Letter of Intent for an order of 100 Class 8, heavy-duty Nikola Tre hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) from GP JOULE, a system provider for integrated energy solutions based in Reußenköge, Germany.

The Nikola Tre FCEVs in the European 6x2 variant will be manufactured by the joint venture between Nikola and Iveco Group at the site created in Ulm, Germany.

Thirty of the initial 100 Nikola Tre FCEVs are expected to be delivered to GP JOULE within 2024. This will be followed by the delivery of the remaining 70 vehicles in 2025, with the possibility for GP JOULE to acquire them through GATE—Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem, Iveco Group’s all-inclusive electric truck rental model.

IVECO will provide the essential maintenance and service functions. GP JOULE will make the 100 Nikola trucks available to its customers in transport and logistics. The order is subject to GP JOULE’s successful application for KsNI funding, Germany’s program to support the acquisition of vehicles with alternative, climate-friendly drives.

Furthermore, starting in 2026, GP JOULE and Iveco Group have agreed to market additional FCEVs to customers in Europe. GP JOULE will provide them with 100% green hydrogen at their hydrogen refueling station network.