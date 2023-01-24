Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy Systems for battery management systems; >1M units over next 3 years

One of India’s oldest and largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero Electric, announced a long-term partnership with Maxwell Energy Systems for its advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS). As part of this partnership, Maxwell will supply more than a million units of its BMS over the next three years to support Hero Electric’s plan of rapid growth to maintain its leadership position.

A BMS is the brain of the battery pack responsible for ensuring the battery operates within its Safe Operating Area (SoA) to maximize performance and lifespan. Maxwell’s newly designed automotive-safe BMS supports multiple chemistries and configurations to cater to the entire e2W range of Hero Electric.





The smart BMS is designed to be fully compliant with the recently mandated AIS156 amendments and leverages proprietary algorithms developed and fine-tuned by Maxwell over the last 5+ years for accurate state estimations: SoC (state of charge); SoH (state of health); SoP (state of power); and SoE (state of energy).

The BMS also comes with additional technical capabilities such as high-side switching and hot-plugging for seamless swapping.

Furthermore, Maxwell and Hero Electric will work on an new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market.

India has vastly fluctuating temperature conditions that demand safe, reliable, and high-performance electric vehicles. One of the key aspects of EVs is its battery management system that ensures functional safety, battery longevity, and range for cost and warranty for the overall smooth EV owning experience. To offer avant-garde and advanced battery packs, we are glad to partner with Maxwell for their BMS solution, which will help us provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to our customers. This partnership will also help us build the local supply chain and support the Make in India mission, further reducing our import dependency. With Maxwell on board, we now have 2 solid reliable partners to future proof our battery designs. —Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric

Hero Electric sells a wide range of electric scooters catering to a wide spectrum of customers. Hero Electric currently has more than 850 (and rapidly expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs.