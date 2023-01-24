Fusion energy company TAE Technologies launches power management subsidiary TAE Power Solutions

TAE Technologies, the world’s largest private fusion energy company, has spun-out a new subsidiary, TAE Power Solutions. TAE Power Solutions intends to deliver a novel technology to improve fundamentally the reliability, efficiency, longevity, and affordability of electric-powered products, from vehicles to renewable energy storage. The proprietary technology platform is derived from fusion research, and is a foundational step toward mass onboarding of electric vehicles and deployment of intermittent renewable energy as dispatchable power.

TAE Power Solutions has made two strategic acquisitions in the UK to fortify its entry into new markets: Sprint Power, one of the largest transport electrification specialists in Europe, focusing on electrical systems integration and high voltage driveline, and Eltrium, a design and manufacturing company specializing in the production of energy storage systems, power distribution, and electronic assemblies.

Through these acquisitions, TAE Power Solutions gains an early foothold in existing projects, including APC18 CELERITAS, a program to develop an ultra-fast charging battery and pack for electric and fuel cell hybrid vehicles with BMW and other project partners.

The combined workforce of more than 250 professionals, headquartered in California, brings deep domain expertise and long-standing OEM relationships, positioning TAE Power Solutions to become a market leader in emerging power management technologies.

Background. The path to Power Solutions began with TAE solving a power problem for fusion. The local grid near the company’s headquarters in Southern California provides 2 MW of power, while its fifth-generation fusion research reactor, Norman, operates at up to 750 MW. To support the company’s scientific research, TAE needed an extremely scalable energy storage and power delivery system—one that could be deployed in the future to support integration of commercial fusion power.

With no existing technology available in the market, TAE developed a modular energy and power delivery solution that can incrementally scale and discharge with highly flexible, efficient, and accurate bi-directional power on a sub-millisecond time scale.

To leverage these unique capabilities beyond fusion, TAE Power Solutions developed proprietary intelligent AC power (ACi) and Converter Battery Module (CBM) technology that features fully integrated energy storage and power electronics to unlock greater efficiency and performance from modern power systems.

TAE Power Solutions is now developing partnerships for rapid commercialization in both the e-mobility and stationary markets to extend range, efficiency, performance, and faster charging of electric vehicles, as well as for deployment in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale electrical grid applications for superior affordability and lifetime value.

For the past several years, TAE has been working with Marelli, one of the world’s largest Tier 1 automotive components suppliers, to validate the value proposition of TAE Power Solutions technologies.

TAE Power Solutions is the second subsidiary created by TAE Technologies from innovations developed for fusion research. The first was TAE Life Sciences, which leverages TAE’s proprietary accelerator technology for clinical investigation of a promising, previously inaccessible cancer treatment.

TAE is addressing the manufacturing and supply challenges inherent in building any new technology ecosystem in part by commercializing spinoff technologies derived from the beams and power management components in the fusion device.

In 2022, TAE announced it had exceeded its fusion reactor performance goals and had closed a $250-million financing round from investors Google, Chevron, and Sumitomo Corporation, among others, bringing its total raised to date to $1.2 billion.