Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Study calls for reduction in car ownership, battery size and vehicle dependency to limit environmental impact of surging lithium demand
Hitachi Astemo, Trend Micro, and VicOne expand collaboration on security solutions for connected cars, targeting 2025 commercialization

Albemarle ups lithium demand forecast to 3.7 MMt in 2030, calls for higher prices to support new projects to meet demand gap

25 January 2023

In its 2023 Strategic Update, Albemarle Corporation raised its forecast for 2030 global lithium demand (LCE, lithium carbonate equivalent) to 3.7MMt—an increase of 15% from its previous forecast due to the impact of the US “Inflation Reduction Act” and strong EV demand.

Albemarle1

Albemarle also estimates the 2030 mined supply to come in at 2.9 MMt LCE—creating an 800,000 tonne supply deficit, net of recycling. Higher prices of more than $20/kg will be required over the next decade to support the more than 100 new projects required, in Albemarle’s analysis, to bridge that gap and support demand fully.

Albemarle2

Lower grade, higher cost projects will be required to fill that growing demand gap, Albemarle said. Bringin on new capacity requires extensive time and resources, starting with early exploration and target testing (3-6 years) to engineering and economic studies (6-7 years) to construction and initial production (0.5 to 2 years). Recent hard rock mining projects have taken up to 10 years to start of production; integrated projects come in at around 14 years.

Albemarle currently has a estimated lithium conversion capacity (ktpa LCE basis) of some 200 ktpa; the company said it has the potential to expand that to 500-600 ktpa by 2030—up 15% from its previous target.

Posted on 25 January 2023 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)