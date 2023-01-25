CATL to build Integrated Intelligent Chassis plant in Yichun

Contemporary Amperex Intelligence Technology (Shanghai) Limited (CAIT-SH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, and the Yichun Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee held a signing ceremony for the CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC) Production Base Project in the city of Yichun, Southeast China’s Jiangxi Province.

CIIC skateboard chassis integrates battery packs, electric motors, and other critical units into a single layer at the bottom of the vehicle, lowering purchasing cost, vehicle weight and energy consumption while maximizing cabin space for optimal driving experiences.

According to the agreement, CAIT-SH will build the first CIIC production base featuring CTC (Cell to Chassis) technology in Yichun, which will promote the commercialization of CATL’s CTC technology and skateboard chassis.

Earlier this month, CATL and NETA Auto inked an agreement of cooperation on the CIIC project. The first CIIC model is expected to make its debut by the end of 2024 at the earliest. (Earlier post.)

In April 2022, CATL won the bid for the exploration rights to a lithium clay project in Yichun, east China’s Jiangxi province at a cost of 865 million yuan (about $135 million). (Earlier post.) In 2021, CATL also broke ground on a $2.1B Li-ion battery plant in Yichun.

In November 2022, CATL and VinFast announced a Memorandum of Understanding to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC. CATL and VinFast intend to explore various forms of cooperation on CIIC skateboard chassis on top of the current cooperation on battery supply with CTP (cell-to-pack) technology between the two companies. (Earlier post.)