Honda and GS Yuasa reach basic agreement toward collaboration for a high-capacity, high-output Li-ion battery

Honda Motor and GS Yuasa have reached a basic agreement toward collaboration for a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery. The two companies will discuss specifics with the goal of establishing a joint venture company by the end of 2023.

In order to address the rapidly growing demand for batteries, the two companies will work toward the joint research and development of lithium-ion batteries and battery production methods that will be highly competitive in the global market, as well as the establishment of a supply chain for key raw materials and a highly-efficient battery production system.

Based on the agreement, the two companies will work toward the establishment of a joint venture company by discussing a broad scope of collaborations including the following:

Research and development of a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery, primarily for EV use, and the required production methods;

Establishment and management of intellectual properties including patents related to the joint research and development;

Planning for products that utilize technologies resulting from the joint research and development, and planning for the required sales channels; and

Designing of an efficient production operation including the supply chain for key raw materials.