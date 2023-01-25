Study calls for reduction in car ownership, battery size and vehicle dependency to limit environmental impact of surging lithium demand
25 January 2023
A report prepared by the Climate and Community Project, a climate policy think tank, with researchers from UC Davis, suggests that the United States can achieve zero emissions transportation while limiting the amount of lithium mining necessary by reducing the car dependence of the transportation system, decreasing the size of electric vehicle batteries, and maximizing lithium recycling.
The report says that reordering the US transportation system through policy and spending shifts to prioritize public and active transit while reducing car dependency can also ensure transit equity, protect ecosystems, respect Indigenous rights, and meet the demands of global justice.
US consumers are embracing electric vehicles (EVs), with more than half of the nation’s car sales predicted to be electric by 2030. A crucial aspect of electrified transportation is new demand for metals, and specifically the most non-replaceable metal for EV batteries—lithium. If today’s demand for EVs is projected to 2050, the lithium requirements of the US EV market alone in 2050 would require triple the amount of lithium currently produced for the entire global market. This boom in demand would be met by the expansion of mining.
Some level of mining is necessary to build out zero-emission energy systems, the report concedes, but notes that the volume of extraction is not a given. Neither is where mining takes place, who bears the social and environmental burdens, or how mining is governed.
The authors designed a material flow analysis paired with socioeconomic pathway modeling to determine possible scenarios for the decarbonization of personal transportation in the US. They then compared the lithium requirements of four pathways to zero-emissions personal transportation: an electrified continuation of the current US car-dependent status quo, and three scenarios that adopt increasingly ambitious policies to support public and active transportation and reduced car dependency.
Results show that:
Compared to a decarbonization scenario that maintains US vehicle ownership rates, scenarios that reduce car dependency, and therefore use and ownership, and limit EV battery size can lower the demand for lithium between 18-66%.
Even if the car-centricity of the US transportation system continues, limiting the size of EV batteries alone can cut lithium demand by as much as 42%.
Annual lithium demand reduction for us passenger transport as a function of best and worst cases for future vehicle ownership rates, vehicle design, and recycling in 2050. Reductions scale proportionally; for example, recycling reduces lithium demand by 50% for any scenario combination chosen. Riofrancos et al.
The authors examined four cases of lithium mining: Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Portugal. In each of these cases, proposed or ongoing lithium mining has implications for drought intensity, ecosystem biodiversity, and Indigenous sovereignty and/or community participation in projects that threaten cultural landscapes and economic livelihoods, the authors said. Reducing the lithium intensity of electrified transportation would in turn mitigate a key driver of these harms.
Lithium supply chains span the world from Latin America to China to Australia, with new extraction being planned in Europe, Canada, the United States and beyond. The massive uptick in demand is already producing supply bottlenecks for EV production, slowing EV uptake, calling into question their affordability, and stoking geopolitical tension as nations compete for access to lithium deposits. Lowering the amount of lithium necessary for decarbonization will limit bottlenecks and lower the potential of environmental degradation, injustice, and conflicts associated with mining.
Mining-related harms and looming supply constraints are two reasons to reduce the material intensity of electrified transportation, the authors said. In addition, existing research has found expanding mass transit hastens decarbonization.
A combination of vehicle electrification, declines in car usage and ownership, and reductions in the size and weight of personal vehicles (to increase their energy efficiency) are necessary steps that must be pursued in combination to remain within a sectoral carbon budget consistent with limiting to 1.5-2°C of warming.
The speed of decarbonization of light-duty vehicles is limited by the turnover of the existing vehicle fleet and its replacement with EVs, as well as the decarbonization of the electricity grid. Producing EVs and building and maintaining roads, highways, and parking lots are energy- and emissions-intensive processes with high levels of embodied carbon.
Comparative chart of e-Hummer, EV, e-bus, and e-bike lithium intensities.Riofrancos et al.
Electrification of the US transportation system will massively increase the demand for electricity while the transition to a decarbonized electricity grid is still underway, increasing the magnitude of that challenge. Public transit and active transit tend to be more energy-efficient methods of allowing people to move around; increasing the shares of travel happening by these modes will hasten decarbonization.
Reducing the size of passenger vehicles also can make the roads far safer because smaller cars have fewer and less severe crashes. Making bus routes, metros, electric bikes faster, safer, and more convenient will disproportionately support low-income and non-white community members, the authors said.
Resources
Thea Riofrancos, Alissa Kendall, Kristi K. Dayemo, Matthew Haugen, Kira McDonald, Batul Hassan, Margaret Slattery, and Xan Lillehei (2023) “Achieving Zero Emissions with More Mobility and Less Mining,” Climate and Community Project
I really don't understand all the hype about Li as a battery component. There are many other elements that are far more plentiful than Li besides offering higher energy density, and are cheaper and safer than Li.
GMG in Australia has made a good start with Aluminum and Graphene. This battery is safer, cheaper, has longer cycle life and more energy density and hence more range. Why in the world must it be LI?
Posted by: yoatmon | 25 January 2023 at 04:52 AM
Bleeding-Heart Liberal Sentimental Nonsense.
They need to provide a report that such policies would ensure GDP growth, high levels of employment/ work participation, strong consumer and technical-education/development behaviour, strong culture of travel and personal experience exploration, and all the other human achievement and goal-oriented behaviours that make life worthwhile.
I could never support a Beautiful Nature -over- a Human Technical & Economic Achievement World.
Posted by: Jer | 25 January 2023 at 04:55 AM
"I could never support a Beautiful Nature -over- a Human Technical & Economic Achievement World."
Well, I personally want both sides of the coin; not just one or the other.
Posted by: yoatmon | 25 January 2023 at 06:13 AM
I grew up a short bicycle ride from UC Davis - we jokingly called it the communist republic of Davis. VERY left leaning even 30 years ago when all the farm communities around were very conservative and liberal (classical). I would expect no less from that university, their ideals are usually short sighted or highly polarized to specific view point. BTW - located 20 minutes from California state capitol.
While overt or excessive consumerism is bad, I think we can come up with a different solution other than everyone live in apartments like Bruce Willis in 5th element.
I think alternative battery chemistries, PHEV, FEV, etc all working together will be short to medium term. Maybe a longer term solution is combination of public transport (train) and charge in motion (inductive road way). A lot of people drive 400 miles (about 650km) on I5 between north and south of California. Adding an inductive charge lane (modern version of electric gantry for buses) would allow for down sized battery and eliminate charging stops.
Posted by: Variant003 | 25 January 2023 at 08:10 AM