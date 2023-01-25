Tesla investing $3.6B more in Nevada, including high-volume Semi factory and 100GWh 4680 cell factory
Tesla will invest an additional $3.6 billion in Nevada to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada with two new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell (earlier post) factory (with capacity to produce enough batteries for 1.5 million light duty vehicles annually), as well as its first high-volume Semi factory.
Semi is Tesla’s fully electric Class 8 tractor, with 500 miles of range and energy consumption of less than 2 KWh per mile.
In 2014, Tesla committed to invest $3.5 billion in Nevada for its first Gigafactory, targeted at 35 GWh of battery cells annually—enough to manufacture about 500,000 vehicles per year.
Since then, Tesla has invested $6.2 billion in Nevada and built a 5.4 million square foot Gigafactory. To date, the team at Gigafactory Nevada has produced:
7.3 billion battery cells (37 GWh+ annually)
1.5 million battery packs
3.6 million drive units
1 million energy modules (14 GWh+ total)
